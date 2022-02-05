Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

VIGL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

VIGL opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

