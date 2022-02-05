Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 463,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

