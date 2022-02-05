Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) vs. ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Head-To-Head Review

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucira Health and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -230.43% -43.84% -31.34% ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and ImmuCell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 748.18 -$37.35 million N/A N/A ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.07 -$1.02 million $0.01 806.41

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucira Health and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lucira Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Lucira Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

