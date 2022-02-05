Critical Analysis: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.05 billion 3.63 $269.73 million $11.72 11.27 Sabre $1.33 billion 2.03 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.49

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 14 0 2.93 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $199.57, indicating a potential upside of 51.14%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.48%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 31.44% -0.13% -0.10% Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82%

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Sabre on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

