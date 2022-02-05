Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

STVG opened at GBX 350 ($4.71) on Tuesday. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($5.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.42. The company has a market cap of £163.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($23,863.94).

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

