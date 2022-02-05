Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Raised by Analyst

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

