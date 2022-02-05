Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE:CLR opened at $57.25 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 360,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,592 over the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

