Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

