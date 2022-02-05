$127.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post $127.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $128.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $513.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

