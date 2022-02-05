Savannah Energy’s (SAVE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SAVE opened at GBX 29 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.11. The company has a market cap of £361.93 million and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.

In other news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 258,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($26.02) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,722,238.91).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

