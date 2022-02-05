Oppenheimer Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.