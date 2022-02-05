Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

EBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.98 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,963,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 638,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,690,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

