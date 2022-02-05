The First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Bancshares stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

