Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,626.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.59. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

