Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 845 ($11.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.36) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Shares of APTD opened at GBX 515 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £294.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 541.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 600.54. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498.90 ($6.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.92).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.