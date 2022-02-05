Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€205.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($230.34) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($163.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €178.98 ($201.10).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.06. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

