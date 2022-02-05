Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 0.3%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 1,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.