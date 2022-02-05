Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

