Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Increases By 27.5%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

