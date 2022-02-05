iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.07. 1,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

