Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.04 million. Colfax reported sales of $828.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,983. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colfax by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Colfax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

