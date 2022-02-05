JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR:SZG opened at €30.88 ($34.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €21.17 ($23.79) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($41.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.24 and a 200 day moving average of €30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

