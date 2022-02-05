Comparing BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of BioVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.44%. BioVie has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. Given BioVie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioVie is more favorable than Panbela Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and BioVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.77 million ($0.70) -2.92 BioVie N/A N/A -$130.25 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A -84.36% -73.18% BioVie N/A -1,150.49% -1,052.81%

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats BioVie on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

