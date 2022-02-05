Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €73.00 ($82.02) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.83 ($81.84).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €54.44 ($61.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 52 week low of €45.97 ($51.65) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($72.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

