Piper Sandler Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IBKR stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock worth $82,776,489. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

