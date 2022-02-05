Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

