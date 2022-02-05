Brokers Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,905,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

