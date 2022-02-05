Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.