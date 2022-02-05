PerkinElmer, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

NYSE PKI opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

