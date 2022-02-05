Brokers Set Expectations for Cascades Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.94.

CAS stock opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

