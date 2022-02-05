T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

