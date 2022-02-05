Colliers Securities Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Neutral

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $484,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $4,322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $632,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.