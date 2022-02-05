Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.55) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.62) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 156.70 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

