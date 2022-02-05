First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $748.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

