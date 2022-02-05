Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.08 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of £105.53 million and a P/E ratio of 274.20.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

