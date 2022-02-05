Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. upgraded SL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SLI stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SL Industries stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About SL Industries

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

