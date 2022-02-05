Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$198.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFC. Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$175.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$178.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$164.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.72. The firm has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

