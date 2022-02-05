Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR:STM opened at €60.20 ($67.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €56.35 ($63.31) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.