Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.68 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

