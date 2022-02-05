Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.44. 13,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 17,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

