Short Interest in POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Expands By 27.8%

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,475.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

