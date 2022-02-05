Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.
Shares of SIEGY opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
