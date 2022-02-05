Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.