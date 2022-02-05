Raymond James Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE CFX opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.54.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

