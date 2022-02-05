Akumin (TSE:AKU) Lowered to “Underperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of AKU opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.