Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) vs. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Financial Analysis

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Invitae -155.87% -23.02% -13.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invitae 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.78%. Invitae has a consensus target price of $40.63, indicating a potential upside of 272.71%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Invitae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitae $279.60 million 8.82 -$602.17 million ($3.45) -3.16

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitae beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

