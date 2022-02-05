Truist Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CarGurus in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of CARG opened at $34.10 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,925 shares of company stock worth $15,020,628. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

