Vale (NYSE:VALE) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Critical Analysis

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Vale alerts:

Vale has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.2% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 2.12 $4.88 billion $3.48 4.76 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vale and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 1 8 3 0 2.17 Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $17.19, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises the production and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.