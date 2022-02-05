Capital Power Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.31 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

