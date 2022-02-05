TC Energy Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

TSE TRP opened at C$64.53 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

