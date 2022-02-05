Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($159.55) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.85 ($150.39).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €110.32 ($123.96) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.51.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.